Where to spend Thanksgiving across the USA

The USA is officially open to international travellers. With Thanksgiving just around the corner (November 25th) we’ve rounded up the best adventures for those looking to experience the holiday across the pond.

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Goofy, Mickey and co

Share your Thanksgiving feast with Disney characters who will be strolling through the Grand Ballroom at the Disneyland Hotel this Thanksgiving. Get an early start to your Thanksgiving celebration with a bountiful brunch featuring turkey and tasty trimmings, or savour a delectable dinner featuring turkey, quintessential Thanksgiving sides, prime ribeye, shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and pumpkin pie.

Catch the Glow Parade: Estes Park, Colorado

Taking place annually on the day after Thanksgiving, Catch the Glow Parade is an illuminating parade in Estes Park that kicks off the winter season in style. With live music, market stalls and festive floats, the Parade is a free, fun-filled evening for all of the family to enjoy. As the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park offers visitors a wealth of outdoor winter pursuits on its doorstep.

Catch the Glow Parade, Este Park

Thanksgiving at Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, California

Thanksgiving at the iconic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego is a lavish affair. An exquisite buffet is served in the Crown Room and Coronet Rooms, where a make-your-own seafood cocktail station and gelato cart are just two of the stand-out features. Guests can enjoy eight different types of meat as live musicians set the tone for the evening. Thanksgiving week is also when the hotel opens its beachfront ice skating rink, where guests can skate to the backdrop of sparkling Pacific Ocean views.

Mammoth Lakes Turkey Trot & Festive Season kicks off

The epic ski town of Mammoth Lakes has a two-day celebration for Thanksgiving. Start by joining Mammoth Track Club, The Town of Mammoth Lakes, and Visit Mammoth at their annual Mammoth Lakes Turkey Trot! Join the locals on Thanksgiving morning with a two-mile costumed fun run before heading up to the mountain for a day on the slopes. Following that, the town gathers on 26 November to celebrate the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by the opening of the 2021/22 season at the Mammoth Ice Rink.