Where to spend New Year’s Eve in New York

New York is famously known as the city that never sleeps, and it’s certainly alive on the biggest night of the year. Check out the best places to spend NYE in the Big Apple.

New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop

The Crystal Ball will sparkle in Times Square all season, but its descent on New Year’s Eve is a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime way to ring in the New Year. The event watched by millions of viewers in NYC and around the globe will welcome spectators back in person this December. Guests can also stop by the New Year’s Eve Confetti Wishing Wall to submit a wish for the New Year on a piece of official NYE confetti that will be dropped at midnight as the ball drops.

Classic Harbor Line New Year’s Eve Champagne Tasting Cruises

Take in the beauty of the New York City skyline and a magical display of fireworks while enjoying a selection of sparkling wines and champagne, with a choice of three cruises. The evening will conclude with fireworks over the iconic Statue of Liberty.

New York Road Runners Midnight Run

Join the fun and celebrate the end of the year with a four mile-run in Central Park. The race will begin at midnight, as 2022 kicks off.

R&B ONLY LIVE on New Year’s Eve at Kings Theatre

Enjoy a night of R&B music at the legendary Brooklyn venue with COLORS Worldwide. Kicking off at 8:15 pm, the special event will be hosted by Apex Laurent and DJ Dauché.

City Cruises New Year’s Day Signature Dinner Cruise

Enjoy a New Year’s dining cruise featuring festive decor, meals, and stunning views of the City while sailing across the East and Hudson Rivers from the glass-enclosed deck.