Where to go for a last-minute winter sun getaway

While winter temperatures continue to drop, it’s hard not to dream of sunny skies. We’ve rounded up some of the best getaways for some last-minute winter sun.

The Caribbean

The Caribbean is hot all year round, but January and February are considered of the best times of the year to go. The Caribbean islands make for some of the best tropical vacation experiences, with ideal temperatures, island breezes, and warm ocean waters perfect for swimming and diving.

Some of the popular Caribbean islands include Jamaica, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, St. Croix and Trinidad.

Algarve, Portugal

While not scorching hot, in winter the Algarve is one of the warmest places in Europe. And the great weather isn’t the only reason to visit Portugal’s southern region: the beaches are particularly picturesque, with their golden sand backed by limestone cliffs. Some of the best are Marinha Beach, Praia da Rocha and Praia do Camilo.

Praia de Rocha

Tenerife, Spain

Sun, sea and good times are on the menu in Tenerife, where colourful beach bars spill out onto sandy beaches. But away from the tourist hotspots of this Canary Island, you’ll also find wonderful scenery in the interior, in the Parque Nacional del Teide’s pine forests, which surround the highest mountain in Spain, Mount Teide – take the cable car up for the best view on the island.

Parque Nacional del Teide

Malta

Malta has been ruled by Romans, Moors, French and British over the centuries, which has given it a wealth of historic sites and influences. Add to these magnificent Baroque cathedrals, stunning rock formations, fascinating museums and ancient ruins, and you’ll find that the world’s 10th-smallest country punches far above its weight. With highs of 17C in winter, the island is ideal for a mild weather getaway but still somewhat close to home.