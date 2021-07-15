News

Where Can We Go to From Monday?

Non-essential travel will finally be back on the cards from next Monday, 19 July. Armed with your EU Digital Covid Certificate, you’ll be able to travel to a host of destinations around Europe and beyond, so here’s a list of who’s flying where, from where.

Dublin Airport

The pandemic has impacted Dublin Airport more than almost any other in Europe. However, even though it’s operating 69 per cent fewer flights than the same time in 2019, that amounts to 228 flights a day, of which 100 are operated by Ryanair.

From Monday, Aer Lingus and Ryanair will add the following flights.

  • Bilbao – Aer Lingus (from 21 July)
  • Bordeaux – Aer Lingus (30 July)
  • Budapest – Aer Lingus (30 July)
  • Cagliari – Ryanair (17 July)
  • Corfu – Aer Lingus (24 July)
  • Dalaman – Ryanair (1 September)
  • Ibiza – Ryanair (17 July)
  • Menorca – Ryanair (4 September)
  • Marrakech – Ryanair (18 July)
  • Rhodes – Aer Lingus (23 July); Ryanair (3 August)
  • Santiago de Compostela – Aer Lingus (19 July)
  • Toulouse – Aer Lingus (1 August)
  • Venice – Aer Lingus (21 July)

Cork Airport

Lufthansa have started a twice-weekly service to Frankfurt. Cork’s schedule will be interrupted by a 10-week closure from 13 September to 22 November for an overhaul of its runway.

  • Bordeaux – Ryanair (from 2 August)
  • Faro – Aer Lingus (20 July); Ryanair (current service)
  • Liverpool – Ryanair (3 August)
  • Malaga – Aer Lingus (20 July); Ryanair (current service)
  • Malta – Ryanair (18 July)
  • Milan Bergamo – Ryanair (1 August)
  • Naples – Ryanair (17 July)
  • Palma – Aer Lingus (19 July); Ryanair (1 August)
  • Paris – Air France (14 July)
  • Zurich – Swiss 18 July)

Shannon Airport 

  • Corfu – Ryanair (3 August)
  • Lanzarote – Ryanair (18 July)
  • Malaga – Ryanair (16 July)
  • Palma – Ryanair (18 July)

Knock Ireland West

  • Alicante – Ryanair (from 19 July)
  • Bristol – Ryanair (19 July)
  • Cologne – Ryanair (September)
  • East Midlands – Ryanair (September)
  • Edinburgh – Ryanair (September)
  • Faro – Ryanair (3 August)
  • Majorca – Ryanair (3 August)
  • Manchester – Ryanair (September)
  • Milan Bergamo – Ryanair (November)

 

 

 

