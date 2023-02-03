What’s New in Travel Directory?

SEARCH
Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
This week, we welcomed Oceanbooking, Variety Cruises and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development onboard as our newest Premium Members, so make sure you take the time to check out their folders which are bursting with recorded webinars, product videos to download and share and handy trade contact details for these new suppliers in the Irish market.

We have also uploaded lots of great offers and window posters from our friends at MSC Cruises and four new videos from TAP Air Portugal, showcasing their spacious aircraft and a multitude of destinations in the TAP network for you to share on your social media pages!  

To register for the Travel Directory, follow this link:  https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie/l

For any suppliers who would like to become Premium Members, please contact [email protected]  

