What’s New in the Travel Directory this Week?

Allie Sheehan
As the Travel Directory continues to grow in popularity, so too does its content!

This week saw the addition of trade contact details for luxury hotel group The Lux Collective with more assets coming next week, for your convenience.

We also welcomed the addition of 3 inspirational videos and lots of beautiful images for the UAE’s sixth largest city, Ras Al Khaimah, as well as trade contact details for this growing destination!

As always, we have more window posters from our friends at MSC which you can download and share with your customers.

Stay tuned as we have lots more content on the way… Have you registered yet? If not, sign up here: https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie/

