What’s New in NYC- Here’s 23 for 2023

NYC & Company expects to regain 93 per cent of record 2019 tourism levels this year, forecasting 61.7 million visitors. To whet your appetite for the Big Apple in 2023, here are 23 things to do in NYC:

1. TD Five Boro Bike Tour | Citywide | May 7, 2023

Every spring, bike enthusiasts can take to the streets of NYC and experience the City’s landscapes without any car traffic.

2. TCS New York City Marathon | Citywide | Nov 5, 2023

The world’s largest marathon brings more than 50,000 runners representing some 100 countries to run the 26.2 miles throughout the five boroughs.

3. RiseNY | Midtown Manhattan | March 2022

The new virtual attraction debuted earlier this year, offering a unique bird’s-eye view of the skyline. The immersive, interactive experience gives visitors a chance to view NYC virtually while suspended 30 feet in the air.

4. QC NY | Governor’s Island, Manhattan | March 2022

Governors Island welcomed the City’s latest wellness offering. QC NY offers a selection of 20 wellness experiences including several saunas, and massage and treatment offerings.

5. Food in New York: Bigger Than the Plate at Museum of the City of New York | East Harlem, Manhattan | Through September 30, 2023

This exhibition highlights the City’s raucous and diverse food culture all while examining the various challenges of NYC’s food systems. From sustainability to equitable access to food, the exhibition explores the ways artists and designers are creating solutions to address the global and local challenges we face when it comes to the food system.

6. Jackie Robinson Museum | SoHo, Manhattan | Sept 2022

Celebrating the baseball legend’s contributions to the civil rights movement, the new cultural organization in Soho includes a 75-seat theater, two flexible galleries to host traveling exhibits, a classroom and more.

7. Swagger and Tenderness: The South Bronx Portraits by John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres at The Bronx Museum of the Arts | Concourse Village, The Bronx | Through April 30, 2023

For over four decades, local artists John Ahearn and Rigoberto Torres have become known for their portraits of their South Bronx neighbors. For the first time, The Bronx Museum of the Arts is hosting a large collection of these artworks exhibited together and showcasing the creative and loving residents of the South Bronx.

8. Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at Brooklyn Museum | Prospect Park, Brooklyn | Through May 7, 2023

The Brooklyn Museum is presenting the first retrospective to explore the edgy and fascinating universe of beloved French designer and visionary Thierry Mugler. The exhibition features over 100 outfits including stage costumes, accessories, sketches, videos, images by top fashion photographers and installations that highlight Mugler’s futuristic approach.

9. City of Faith: Religion, Activism, and Urban Space at Museum of the City of New York | East Harlem, Manhattan | Through Sept 18, 2023

City of Faith explores NYC’s image as a secular city and focuses on the South Asian American and other communities that have faced religious profiling and surveillance. The exhibition also focuses on how religion engages the City at a public level.

10. no existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria at the Whitney Museum of American Art | Meatpacking District, Manhattan | Through April 23, 2023

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the Whitney Museum of American History is presenting the first major US museum survey of Puerto Rican art in nearly 50 years. The exhibition explores how artists have been impacted by the transformative years since the storm by showcasing over 50 artworks made over the last five years from more than 15 artists from Puerto Rico.

11. Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio at The Museum of Modern Art | Midtown Manhattan | Through April 15, 2023

MoMA is presenting an exhibition devoted to the craft and process behind one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our time, Guillermo del Toro, and his first stop-motion animation film. To round out the exhibition, the museum will also be screening Pinocchio and hosting a Carte Blanche series curated by the director in March 2023.

12. Craft Front & Center: Exploring the Permanent Collection at the Museum of Arts and Design | Midtown Manhattan | Feb 9, 2023–Jan 14, 2024

Craft Front & Center: Exploring the Permanent Collection will be an ongoing exhibition of the Museum of Arts and Design’s growing permanent collection of over 3,500 objects. The exhibit will feature a fresh installation of more than 60 historic works and new acquisitions dating from the golden age of the American Craft movement to the present day.

13. The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage at The New York Botanical Garden | Bedford Park, The Bronx | till April 23, 2023

A former student in NYBG’s Adult Education program, acclaimed artist Lily Kwong is this year’s designer for the 20th iteration of The Orchid Show. This year will present a meditative and captivating design inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world.

14. Sarah Sze: Timelapse at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum | Carnegie Hill, Manhattan | March 31–Sept 10, 2023

For this solo exhibition, Sarah Sze will create a series of site-specific installations that weave a trail of discovery through multiple spaces of the Guggenheim’s iconic Frank Lloyd Wright building.

15. Vulnerable Landscapes at the Staten Island Museum | Randall Manor, Staten Island | April 2023

Vulnerable Landscapes will center on the Staten Island shorelines at the forefront of climate change in New York City. The site-specific exhibition examines the past while navigating the route forward.

16. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art | Upper East Side, Manhattan | May 5—July 16, 2023

The Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition will examine the work of Karl Lagerfeld with the upcoming exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Highlighting the designer’s body of work spanning from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the show will have approximately 150 pieces on display.

17. Shakespeare in the Park presents: Hamlet at The Public Theater | Central Park, Manhattan | June 8—Aug 6, 2023

The Public Theater recently unveiled that the 61st season of Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park will feature the classic drama Hamlet, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and featuring Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Woodin the title role.

18. NYRR RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon | Brooklyn | May 20, 2023

Take a 13.1-mile tour through the Borough of Kings, from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk, in the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half this spring, presented by New York Road Runners.

19. US Open Tennis Championships | Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens | Aug 28–Sept 10, 2023

Since 1978, the top tennis stars have played in the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, with next year’s tournament taking place Aug 28–Sept 10.

20. Museum of Broadway | Times Square, Manhattan | 2023

The new museum in Times Square has a deeper look into the details of NYC’s Theater District transition from Lower Manhattan to Midtown, how a show is made and its theatrical eras.

21. Bronx Children’s Museum | South Bronx, The Bronx | 2023

The recently opened Bronx Children’s Museum – located just steps from Yankee Stadium – is poised to welcome nearly 75,000 children annually with a café onsite and programming to celebrate curiosity.

22. Hall des Lumières | Lower Manhattan | 2023

The first permanent center for custom-designed immersive art experiences in the City recently celebrated its opening with the inaugural exhibition, Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion, a journey through the golden and revolutionary art of the acclaimed Viennese painter.

23. David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center | Upper West Side, Manhattan | 2023

The long-awaited revitalization of the iconic David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, has opened and welcomed back patrons. Tatiana, a restaurant helmed by Top Chef star Kwame Onwuachi, has also opened to accompany the new space.