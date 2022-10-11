SEARCH
What’s Happening for Christmas at Disneyland Paris

This holiday season, Christmas at Disneyland Paris will include a 24-meter tree decorated with more than 1,000 ornaments, Christmas music, garlands, and flying snowflakes greeting guests as they enter

In addition to the Disney D-Light drone display introduced for the resort’s 30th anniversary, the “Disney Dreams! of Christmas” nighttime spectacular will return this Christmas season as part of the anniversary celebration, combining dancing fountains, fireworks, Christmas songs, and projections of scenes from “Toy Story” and “Frozen,”

To mark this anniversary year, the show will be even more dazzling than ever with brand-new LED technology to create effects on the rooftops of Sleeping Beauty Castle that have never been seen before in a Disney Park and are synchronized with the show.

“Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade” – which first debuted in 2021 – will also return with five colourful illuminated floats that celebrate the magic of winter (both during the day and at night), that are synchronized with music and feature Mickey and his friends, along with Disney Princesses and Santa Claus. Plus, the performers’ shiny costumes – specially designed for the occasion – will create sparkling effects on Main Street, U.S.A. 

During nighttime performances of the parade, the characters will light up the Christmas tree on Town Square to create even more magical holiday moments for guests.

Several times throughout the day, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy will take the Videopolis stage to celebrate favourite Christmas carols with the musical show “Let’s Sing Christmas!” – and this year, Minnie has a special surprise in store for Mickey, as she performs a cover version of “All I want for Christmas is… Mickey.”

Guests can find delicious holiday bites and sips throughout the resort, including the return of L’Hiver Gourmand in Walt Disney Studios Park, a winter market of chalets serving gingerbread, crepes, hot chocolate, and other holiday treats. This year, four new chalets will be added (three installed for the first time at Disneyland Park). Guests can also shop for holiday décor, Christmas gifts, and apparel in the Parks and Disney Village, especially the magical Boutique du Château, which is exclusively dedicated to Christmas ornaments.

Last but certainly not least, An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party will take place in the heart of Disneyland Park from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31st, 2022, featuring Disney characters, access to attractions, exclusive shows, a dazzling fireworks display, and many other 30th Anniversary-themed surprises.

