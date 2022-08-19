What a Horror! Terror Takes Root at Universal Studios Florida

Unimaginable horrors are revealed as part of a sinister range of original experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022, including haunts inspired by tradition, urban legends, grotesque life-sized bugs and more.

Terror Takes Root at Universal Studios Florida this Fall with a Total of 10 Haunted Houses including including Six All-New Original Concepts – Five Scare Zones and Two Shows Designed to Bring Deepest Fears to Life.



Universal Orlando Resort reveals more gruesome details about the impending terror that awaits guests brave enough to face Halloween Horror Nights 2022 – including the six horrifying original concepts that complete this year’s lineup of 10 haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and two live shows. The event kicks off Friday, September 2 and runs select nights through October 31.

As the world’s premier Halloween event turns 31 this fall, a haunting conglomerate of unfathomable experiences inspired by traditional Halloween elements and some of guests’ worst fears come to life in this year’s collection of original haunted houses and scare zones – unleashing everything from vengeance-seeking pumpkins and witches to twisted trick-or-treaters and grotesque bugs to prey upon guests. When guests need a break from the scares, they can watch two outrageous live shows, satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage, shop the latest merchandise in an all-new Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store and enjoy Universal Studios’ most exciting rides and attractions.

Here’s an overview of the remaining experiences coming to Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022:

SIX NEW ORIGINAL HAUNTED HOUSES

Six spine-chilling and unnerving stories will envelop guests in original haunted houses where they will:

Enter an unsettling 1920s speakeasy only to discover that they are the main ingredient of witch’s brew in “Spirits of the Coven”

Face a putrid, skin-crawling infestation of spiders, roaches, flies, bees and more in “ Bugs: Eaten Alive”

Escape or become prey to a no-longer mythical, fanged creature in “Fiesta de Chupacabras”

Attempt to survive visiting hours for horrifying monsters serving time in “ Hellblock Horror”

Endure a petrifying winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman in “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake”

Encounter bloodthirsty mutants living in a post-apocalyptic subway system in “Descendants of Destruction”

These original experiences complete the lineup of 10 terrifying haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2022, which also include “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” “Halloween,” “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide­” and “The Horrors of Blumhouse.”

The World’s Premier Halloween Event Runs Select Nights September 2 through October 31

FIVE SCARE ZONES

There’s nowhere to hide in the streets of Universal Studios Florida as hordes of menacing creatures from Halloween’s past infiltrate five all-new scare zones, where guests will:

Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects in “Horrors of Halloween”

Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls in “Scarecrow: Cursed Soil”

Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters in “Sweet Revenge”

Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery in “Graveyard: Deadly Unrest”

Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities in “Conjure the Dark”

TWO LIVE SHOWS

When guests need a break from the scares, they can enjoy two brand-new, outrageously entertaining shows:

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire – the sequel to last year’s fan-favorite “Halloween Nightmare Fuel” show featuring the world-famous performance group, The Fuel Girls – highlighting a new Dreamer in the depths of a new nightmare set to a heart-pounding metal, rock and electronica score.

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale, an all-new show taking place in the Universal Studios lagoon that follows the Grim Reaper on the undertaking of what happens beyond the grave – all set to eerily-remixed music by some of today's most iconic artists.

THE HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS TRIBUTE STORE

For the first time ever, the scares taking root in the streets of Universal Studios Florida will bleed into the theme of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store with a collection of incredibly detailed environments inspired by the iconic Halloween haunts featured throughout the event. Guests will shop the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats as they venture through a Pumpkin Patch, Cemetery and Witch’s Cottage – eventually making their way to the final room – an elaborate Halloween festival set in the same town as the store’s neighbouring scare zone, “Sweet Revenge.”

LIMITED-TIME HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCES AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S HOTELS

Guests can maximize the fear by staying near the screams at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels, where they can enjoy exclusive benefits like access to a dedicated entry gate for the event (with valid event admission) and complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk. Hotel guests also get exclusive access to limited-time Halloween Horror Nights experiences taking place at select Universal hotels, including “Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends” at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort – featuring a collection of immersive photo opportunities inspired by the terrifying trio of Universal’s classic Monsters that guests will face at the event – The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Dracula

Both events will run select nights through Monday, October 31, and more details and haunted houses will be revealed soon.

For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.