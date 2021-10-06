News

WestJet Launching New Service Between Toronto and Dublin

Canadian airline WestJet is to launch a new service between Toronto and Dublin from next year.

The new service is set to operate four times a week from May 2022 and will increase to a daily service by June.

The new WestJet service between Toronto and Dublin Airport will operate on its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, said the new service from Dublin Airport to Toronto complements the airline’s existing Halifax and Calgary services.

”This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route as it connects Toronto, as the capital of the province of Ontario, with Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. It’s a welcome boost to transatlantic connectivity and great to see another Canadian destination added to our growing Dublin Airport network and to witness the further expansion of WestJet’s operation here in Ireland. ”

The flights will feature the airline’s newly redesigned Premium cabin, including an enhanced inflight dining experience and a wider 2X2 seat configuration.
Bookings will open on October 12.
