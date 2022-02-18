Western Australia plans to reopen in March

Western Australia has announced plans to reopen to international travellers from March 3.

From 12.01am on Thursday, March 3, travellers will be allowed into WA provided they are vaccinated and undertake testing requirements.

It is the last border to reopen, as the rest of Australia plans to reopen from next week.

Entry requirements

All travellers will be required to complete a temproary travel permit- a G2G pass – before entering the state, and must take a rapid antigen test within 12 hours of arrival.

Only interstate travellers who have had three Covid doses, if eligible, will be able to enter the state without quarantining upon arrival. Unvaccinated travellers from interstate will not be able to enter .

International visitors must meet the Commonwealth Government’s border and biosecurity requirements.

Unvaccinated Australians from overseas will need to stay in hotel quarantine for seven days.

Safe to reopen

Western Australia premier, Mark McGowan, acknowledged that sealing off the state had become “ineffective” at this phase of the virus.

“Eventually there comes a point where the border is ineffective when you get to high case numbers within the state. It is plain to see that four weeks of caution has paid dividends. It means it is now far safer to relax our hard border settings.”

The western state had strict border restrictions in place for nearly 700 days throughout the Covid pandemic.