Wendy Wu Tours launches £1,000 trade incentive and rewards scheme

Wendy Wu Tours will offer agents the chance to win £1,000 marketing spend over the coming months.

The Asia specialist has also revamped its incentive scheme and launched a Covid VIP concierge service.

The marketing promotion, Wendy Wu Den will be introduced by the end of January.

Wendy Wu chief executive Glen Mintrim explains, “Those that come up with the best campaign proposal will get it,” he said. “The message is Europe, Europe, Europe; we really need the trade to help us and we want to help the trade.”

Wendy Wu will launch tours to Russia and the Baltics next week, completing its range of European destinations introduced in August to offset the drop in travel to its core destinations.

Revamped incentives programme

The Covid VIP service offers to organise important travel documentation on behalf of guests before departure. This is being introduced to remove the hassle related to testing and filling in the Passenger Locator Form.

A fee around £199 will cover two antigen tests and completion of the PLF, in full if the client wishes.

In addition, a new incentive Wu Breakaways will be launched next week. This system rewards agents.

Points will be given for sales of 10 selected land-only tours, with rewards per agency branch. Points can be exchanged for a personal trip, with a partner, on a Wendy Wu itinerary.