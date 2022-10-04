Wendy Wu Tours and Sunway Travel Join Forces in Irish Expansion

Wendy Wu Tours, the UK’s leading and multi-award-winning all-inclusive touring specialist, has joined forces with Sunway Travel, Ireland’s largest Irish owned tour operator, in a strategic partnership to offer a wider range of holiday options to their customers.

The move signals a wider expansion plan and focus on the Irish market, which will see both Wendy Wu Tours and Sunway Travel uniting to offer a wider selection of tailor-made flight inclusive holidays as well as a greater selection of flight options, all vastly enhancing the touring experience offered by Wendy Wu Tours in Ireland.

Commenting on the partnership with Sunway Travel, Gary King, head of trade sales at Wendy Wu, said: “The Irish market is incredibly important to Wendy Wu Tours and is now a major focus within our overall expansion plan. We are delighted and very excited to be partnering with the team at Sunway Travel in a joint bid to offer our Irish customers and agents a greater selection of touring options, as well as a wider tailor-made flight inclusive holiday portfolio.”

“Sunway have an extensive award-winning touring portfolio, with a reputation for unrivalled service and dedication to providing the upmost I customer care, as well as being fully committed to supporting the trade. Hence the synergy and fit between us both could not be greater,” he said.

Mary Denton, CEO at Sunway Travel, said: “This partnership is key as we continue to grow our business, particularly in the all-inclusive escorted touring sector. We’re all very excited to be teaming up with Wendy Wu Tours and see this partnership as an ideal opportunity to grow and strengthen our position in Ireland.”

Mary Denton, chief executive Sunway Travel

“The benefits of gaining access to such a unique and highly specialised touring programme, as seen with Wendy Wu Tours, makes this partnership invaluable and one which we expect to deliver substantial growth going forwards,” Ms Denton said.