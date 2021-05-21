Wendy Wu Launches First Fully Interactive Digital Brochure for Agents

Escorted tour specialist Wendy Wu Tours has launched its first interactive brochure for agents. The digital brochure covers Japan 2022-23 as well as Taiwan and South Korea.

The interactive brochure has a destination guide to Japan, training blogs and videos on tour pages. It also includes agent links so they can check live availability and specialist chat features for each region.

To mark the launch, Wendy Wu has offers on all tours in 2022-23: free return flights, free business class upgrades and free single supplements for solo travellers. Bookings must be made by June 7 to qualify.

“We’ve responded to the needs of agents with our new, fully immersive, one-stop digital travel resource for Japan,” said global sales director John Warr.

“For the first time agents can walk their customers through the pages of the brochure, whilst at the same time linking through to videos showing the tours in action as well as video commentary on a range of key authentic experiences such as cherry blossom and the autumn colours.

“Agents now have instant access, direct from each tour page, to check live availability and chat with our specialist destination experts for each region.

“All of this can be done seamlessly whilst agents are with their customers or can be used independently as a valuable training resource.”

He also said that forward sales for Japan were 200 per cent up on the same point in 2019 and that departures had increased by 25 per cent, especially for the 2022 cherry blossom season.

“With our new offers encompassing free flights, free business class upgrades and free single supplements, they are by the far the strongest we’ve ever had and these, combined with the new digital brochure, give agents everything they need to close the sale for their customers,” he added.