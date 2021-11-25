Welcome back to France with Le Voyage à Nantes

After almost 2 years, the time has come for Le Voyage à Nantes to resume travel and catch up with press and trade partners in Europe.

Xavier Theret, Head of International Promotion and Relations at Le Voyage à Nantes, is delighted to be travelling back to Ireland this week to meet with tourism partners and share the latest news from Nantes.

Nantes is the sixth-largest city in France and was voted European Cultural Tourism Region of the year for 2020. It has been the European Green Capital since 2013 boasting over 100 parks and gardens.

Things to see in Nantes

Art all over the town Nantes’ cultural touristic offer is totally unique in France. Historical heritage, museums, cultural sites and over 100 art installations by some of today’s greatest contemporary artists, all enrich urban life in Nantes are waiting to be discovered by simply following a green line drawn on the ground.

The City in a Garden Nantes is already recognised for its quality of life and strives to be a leader amongst the greenest cities in Europe and thanks to a multitude of urban projects. The city plans to create a City in a Garden by 2030. This initiative aims to link and promote plant life across the Nantes’ neighbourhoods, ensuring that the city’s parks and gardens live beyond their walls and borders.

Make a meal of it Sitting in the south of Brittany and in the Loire estuary, at a crossroads between the land and the sea, lies a cuisine that brings added value to local produce. Enjoy all this and more in the 174 restaurants chosen by the Tables de Nantes.

Getting there

Nantes is connected to Dublin during the summer season with 4 flights a week (March to October) with Ryanair and 5 flights a week (May to September) with Aer Lingus.

Brittany Ferries links Cork to Roscoff, located on the northern coast of Brittany.