Welcome to our Weekly Job Round-Up series, where we list all the current travel industries hiring.

Dawson Travel is searching for Travel Agents to join their team. You can work in partnership with the team to work your own hours from the comfort and convenience of your own home.

Contact Paul today for an informal chat on 0872130441or email your CV with a cover note to [email protected].

Travel Counsellors are hiring a Business Development Executive. They are looking for someone to provide exceptional customer service and be one of the main points of contact for our Travel Counsellor franchisees who need support and guidance with bookings.

Please send up to date CV with cover email to [email protected]

You can also check out more at Travel Counsellors.

Travel Department is hiring Sales and Customer Agents. Successful candidates will join the very active team and report to Sales & Call Centre Manager.

Email a short cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

Barters Travelnet is hiring a Leisure and Sales Consultant. They are seeking a highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant to join their team and be able to deliver outstanding sales & customer care. Email cover letter and CV to [email protected]

If you would like to advertise a job posting on ITTN, please contact [email protected]