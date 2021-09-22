Weekly Job Round Up: Who’s Hiring

There are lots of travel companies hiring at the moment. This week’s job round-up includes Emirates, Blackpool Travel, Sunway holidays and here at ITTN. Check them out!

ITTN is hiring a part-time sales representative. For more information, email [email protected]

Travalue in Navan, County Meath are hiring a travel consultant. Experience of working as a travel agent is an advantage, but not necessary. Email [email protected] to apply.

Blackpool Travel in Cork is searching for a full-time travel sales consultant to join their team. Email [email protected] to apply.

Emirates has launched a global recruitment drive for over 3000 cabin crew positions. These roles are based in Dubai.

Log on to Emirates Careers for more information.

Sunway Holidays is hiring for a number of positions. These include full-time and part-time roles in operations, administration and the IT department.

Roles also include sales representatives for cruises, USA and Europe.

Apply to [email protected].