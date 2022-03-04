Weekly Job Round Up: Travel Trade Opportunities

Welcome to our Weekly Job Round-Up series where we list all the current opportunities within the travel trade.

TUI Ireland is hiring multiple candidates for Retail Sales Advisor roles.

As a Travel Advisor, we will help you become a destination expert so that you can recommend and sell holidays, cruises, UK Breaks and additional products. To apply for this role, please visit TUI Careers Page.

Keith Prowse Ireland is searching for a part-time Business Travel Consultant to join the team. his is a busy role with a cross-over through multiple business functions.

To apply for the position please submit a CV to [email protected]

Closing date: 21 March 2022.

Killiney Travel has vacancies for Sales and Customer Service Agents. If you are an experienced travel professional looking to join an expanding team or someone looking to start a career in the travel sector at an exciting time as travel recovers, we have a role for you.

To apply for any of these roles please email your CV to [email protected]

