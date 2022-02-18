Weekly Job Round Up: More Travel Trade Opportunities

Welcome to our Weekly Job Round-Up series where we list all the current opportunities within the travel trade.

Travel Department is hiring a Customer Service Executive. The candidate will deal with customer communication and work in the Customer Correspondence Department.

If you think this is the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]

Cassidy Travel Dundrum are searching for a Travel Consultant to join the team.

he role is full time and must have at least 1 year of counter sale experience.

To apply, please send a cover letter and CV to [email protected].

Breakaway are still hiring for a Reservations Agent. Breakaway are part of the Neenan Travel Group and are the official distributor in Ireland for Disneyland Paris. Apply with CV and Cover Letter to [email protected].