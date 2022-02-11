There are more More Travel Trade Opportunities in this week’s Weekly job Round Up.
This week’s edition features Breakaway, Travel Department and Limerick Travel.
Breakaway Travel is currently hiring for a Reservations Agent and Reservations Manager to join their team.
Breakaway are part of the Neenan Travel Group and are the official distributor in Ireland for Disneyland Paris.
Send a CV and cover letter to [email protected] Applications close on February 18.
Travel Department is hiring for a Product Executive. Are you a person with a flair for building travel itineraries and a passion for travel? If so, this might have the perfect role for you.
Closing date for applications: 18th February 2022. If this sounds like the role for you, please email a cover letter along with your CV to [email protected]
Limerick Travel is now hiring for Travel Consultant. Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years of experience in Dynamic Packaging.
Email your CV and cover letter to [email protected].
