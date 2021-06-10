WebBeds Launches an Interactive ‘Travel Restrictions’ Tool For Trade

The B2B bedbank WebBeds (comprised of Destinations of the World, FIT Ruums, Jactravel, Lots of Hotels, Sunhotels and Totalstay trading platforms) has launched a new interactive tool to help travel trade clients worldwide access the latest travel restrictions regarding COVID-19.

The tool, powered by Sherpa, consolidates information from thousands of official data sources to display international travel restrictions for over 180 countries and domestic travel restrictions for the USA, Ireland, UK, Canada and Australia. The tool is available for WebBeds clients in English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic with Japanese, Korean and Simplified Chinese to be added in early July.

How it works

By inputting the origin, destination (country, city, or airport) and departure date, the tool generates a comprehensive list of the inbound and outbound travel restrictions and requirements as well as rules for quarantine, masks/PPE, testing, and health documents. This information also includes links to official sites for governments, regional authorities, and health bodies.

Daryl Lee, WebBeds CEO, said in a statement “As part of our ongoing Transformation Strategy, that includes providing travel trade clients with an enhanced booking experience, we are pleased to offer this tool to help clients save time and reinforce their credentials as trusted travel experts. This simple tool provides a fast and easy reference point to help clients negotiate the evolving landscape of travel restrictions worldwide.”

On announcing the partnership, Max Tremaine, CEO sherpa˚, said, “International travel is a key component of our world economy, so restoring consumer confidence to travel is paramount to the industry’s recovery. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with a global accommodation provider such as Webbeds and help their extensive network of travel trade clients close the information gap on travel rules related to COVID-19 restrictions.”

The tool is available to WebBeds clients via the trading platforms; Sunhotels, Destinations of the World, Totalstay, FIT Ruums, and Lots of Hotels. The tool is also available on webbeds.com