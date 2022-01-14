Watch: Out and About with ITTN

Check out our new ITTN Out and About series, where we bring you the latest news in the travel industry.

Shane Cullen starts the new year by interviewing Mary Denton of Sunway Holidays and Lee Osborne of Bookabed & Phoenix Travel.

Watch to find out how 2022 has started for the trade, what the outlook and destination trends are for the coming year and whether the lifting of certain restrictions has had a positive impact on consumer confidence when making travel plans.



Stay #switchedon with ITTN for the latest news, reviews and analysis tailored for you, the Irish travel trade.