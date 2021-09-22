Watch: Norwegian Cruise Lines ”Break Free” Campaign Returns To TV Screens

Norwegian Cruise Line’s global campaign, “Break Free”, will return to UK screens shortly.

“Break Free” previously launched in February 2021 and is NCL’s biggest ever campaign in the UK. Set to ”I Want to Break Free” by Queen, the ad encourages travellers to look towards the future when they can reconnect with the people and places – they have missed most.

The adverts will air during some of Channel 4’s programmes, such as ‘Grand Designs’, ‘Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts’, and as well as additional spots on ITV and Channel 5.

The campaign will be running until Sunday 31st October 2021 to coincide with NCL’s Great Cruise Comeback.