Watch: JNTO Launches Japan Moments Campaign

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has launched a new campaign to inspire travel to Japan.

The ”Moments that Make Japan” video features lots of cities, rivers and mountains that make up the different experiences Japan has to offer.

Covering areas from the deep south through Honshu and into Hokkaido, the video focuses on nature, wellbeing and the great outdoors.

Ancient culture, religious practices, temples and shrines are all showcased here to promote the aspects which are intrinsic to past and present Japanese life.