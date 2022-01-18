Watch: Emirates latest ad flies around Burj Khalifa

Emirates have yet again gone above and beyond for their latest viral advertisement. On this occasion, an Emirates A380 circles Dubai’s, Burj Khalifa.

The video features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, wearing an Emirates crew outfit, standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar once again, holding up message boards with an invitation to visit the world’s greatest show, Expo 2020 Dubai, on the iconic Emirates A380.

She then gestures to her ‘friend’, the Emirates A380 wearing the Expo 2020 Dubai livery, which gracefully soars in the background as she stands firmly on the spire of the world’s tallest building.

The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.