News

Watch: Celebrity Cruises Unveils New TV Campaign

Watch: Celebrity Cruises Unveils New TV Campaign

Celebrity Cruises has launched a new advertising campaign aimed at showcasing the beauty of a cruise experience.

The video opens by posing the question, “How many precious moments have we missed?“, referencing how the pandemic has caused ”precious moments” to be lost.

Set to a cover of “What a Wonderful World,” the video captures stilling shots of the Celebrity ships, as well as the bars, restaurants and other experiences customers can enjoy while onboard.

The launch of the ad campaign kicks off a major brand refresh.  This includes a new social media presence by resetting the Celebrity Cruises Instagram.

They have also launched a new  Rewards Programme incentive for travel agents.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Alpine Fest 2021: Whet Your Appetite for an Austrian Ski Holiday at Kilternan

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

SunExpress Resumes Flights from Dublin to Izmir

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

U.S. Doubles Fines for Mask Refuseniks

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Dublin-Based ASL Posts €13.1m Loss as Covid Turbulence Hits Aviation Firm

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Visit Malta With Sunway Holidays

Fionn DavenportSeptember 9, 2021
Read More

British Airways Extends UK Routes from Belfast Airport

Leona KennySeptember 9, 2021
Read More

Irish-American Congressman Is Latest To Criticise Travel Ban

Leona KennySeptember 9, 2021
Read More

Willie Walsh: Covid is by far the Worst Crisis to Hit Aviation this Century

Fionn DavenportSeptember 9, 2021
Read More

New Luxury Cruise Line Explora Journeys Launches Industry-First ‘By Appointment’ Service

Fionn DavenportSeptember 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn