Watch: Celebrity Cruises Unveils New TV Campaign

Celebrity Cruises has launched a new advertising campaign aimed at showcasing the beauty of a cruise experience.

The video opens by posing the question, “How many precious moments have we missed?“, referencing how the pandemic has caused ”precious moments” to be lost.

Set to a cover of “What a Wonderful World,” the video captures stilling shots of the Celebrity ships, as well as the bars, restaurants and other experiences customers can enjoy while onboard.

The launch of the ad campaign kicks off a major brand refresh. This includes a new social media presence by resetting the Celebrity Cruises Instagram.

They have also launched a new Rewards Programme incentive for travel agents.