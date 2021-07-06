Watch All of the Return to America Webinar Series

Just in case you missed yesterday’s live stream of ITTN and Visit USA’s ‘Return to America’ live webinar, you can watch each one individually or all six in one go.

VISIT USA OVERVIEW

Overview of the Return to America with Visit USA Chairperson, Jenny Rafter and Visit USA Executive Director, Tony Lane.

NORTHEAST & MIDWEST USA

Participants in this webinar include Capital Region USA, Discover New England, Visit Maine and Pure Michigan.

WEST COAST & ROCKY MOUNTAINS USA

Guests in the webinar are Visit Utah, Great American West, Visit California and Visit Colorado.

SOUTHERN & CENTRAL USA

An expert panel from Explore Georgia, Travel Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama and Deep South USA

FLORIDA

An update on all things Florida with Visit Central Florida & Daytona, Universal Orlando Resort, The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel, Greater Miami CVB, Visit Tampa and Visit Florida.

AIRLINES, CAR HIRE & HOTELS

The latest advice from British Airways, Aer Lingus, Delta Air Lines, Hertz and New York’s Beacon Hotel.

Return to America: The Director’s Cut

You can also watch all six webinars back to back!