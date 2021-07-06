News

Watch All of the Return to America Webinar Series

Watch All of the Return to America Webinar Series

Just in case you missed yesterday’s live stream of ITTN and Visit USA’s ‘Return to America’ live webinar, you can watch each one individually or all six in one go.

VISIT USA OVERVIEW

Overview of the Return to America with Visit USA Chairperson, Jenny Rafter and Visit USA Executive Director, Tony Lane.

NORTHEAST & MIDWEST USA

Participants in this webinar include Capital Region USA, Discover New England, Visit Maine and Pure Michigan.

WEST COAST & ROCKY MOUNTAINS USA 

Guests in the webinar are Visit Utah, Great American West, Visit California and Visit Colorado.

SOUTHERN & CENTRAL USA 

An expert panel from Explore Georgia, Travel Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama and Deep South USA

FLORIDA 

An update on all things Florida with Visit Central Florida & Daytona, Universal Orlando Resort, The Beaches of Fort Meyers & Sanibel, Greater Miami CVB, Visit Tampa and Visit Florida.

AIRLINES, CAR HIRE & HOTELS

The latest advice from British Airways, Aer Lingus, Delta Air Lines, Hertz and New York’s Beacon Hotel.

Return to America: The Director’s Cut

You can also watch all six webinars back to back!

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Fionn Davenport, Group Editor ITTN

Allie SheehanJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Valencia in Search for World’s Best Paella Chef

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

CLIA’s Summer School is Back

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Establishes its First Customer Advisory Panel

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Emirates Introduces Industry-First Payment Solution

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Covid Travel Certificates May Arrive in Post Within Days

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Thai Tourism Runs Agent Refresher Courses

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Starts IATA Travel Pass Trial

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Dublin Airport’s Flipping Book Whets Our Appetite for International Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn