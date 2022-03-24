Washington DC in Peak Bloom

The National Park Service has predicted peak bloom in 2022 will be in March, offering the best views of the cherry blossoms from a range of stunning vantage points on the National Mall including the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival features a full schedule of signature events, including the high-energy Opening Ceremony, Petalpalooza – a full day of family-friendly activities and outdoor music followed by a spectacular fireworks display – on the banks of the Anacostia River, and the spectacular National Cherry Blossom Parade. Returning in-person for the first time since the pandemic, the parade runs for 10 blocks along iconic Constitution Avenue Northwest with grand colourful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country and celebrity entertainers. Visit:nationalcherryblossomfestival.org