Warsaw Named European Best Destination 2023

Warsaw has won the title of European Best Destination 2023, beating off stiff competition from 21 other cities.

European Best Destinations website was set up in 2009. Established in 2009, the travel website’s aim is to promote culture and tourism in Europe.

Dorota Wojciechowska, director of the Polish National Tourist Office in London said: “We are thrilled that Warsaw has got 2023 off to a flying start by being named the best European Destination. The city attracts a lot of overseas visitors who fall in love with the city year after year. I’m pretty sure that this title comes as no surprise to anyone who has been to Warsaw at least once in their lifetime!”

Warsaw’s rich tourism appeal is evident in its fascinating history, modern museums and art galleries, a packed calendar of cultural events, great culinary experiences and beautiful green spaces.

The win is welcome news and will enable Warsaw to rebuild its international tourist traffic after the losses of the pandemic, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.