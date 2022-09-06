Warner Bros. Announces a Wizarding World Festival Coming in 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week that an inaugural, three-day Wizarding World Festival will be coming to the US in 2023.

Wizards, witches and muggles alike will be able to gather together to celebrate the fantastic universe of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter stories and the rest of the imaginary, interconnected Wizarding World.

That vast universe includes a trio of epic Fantastic Beasts films and the multiple award-winning stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It has even expanded into video and mobile games, developed by Portkey Games, real-world exhibitions and four lands located within Universal theme parks.

The proposed Wizarding World Festival will be the ultimate fan experience, designed to engage directly with Harry Potter enthusiasts worldwide.

“The Wizarding World is a global phenomenon with millions of fans that span generations. We are beyond excited to celebrate this magical community and bring everyone together for an epic fan festival – more than a traditional fan fest, a true experiential celebration – a must-see event,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. “From a beloved book series and iconic films to experiential touchpoints all across the globe, the Wizarding World franchise is truly special, and we can’t wait to see fans of all ages come together for an event that celebrates it all.”

Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

The future festival is being developed in partnership with them. The first-time event will tentatively include panel discussions, film screenings, special guest appearances, photo opportunities, autograph signings, cosplay and trivia competitions, exclusive merchandise and special announcements. Plus, even more, magical experiences, all of which will take place within enthralling environments reflecting Rowling’s fantastical world, which has captured the imaginations of millions around the globe.

