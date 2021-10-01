Walt Disney’s 50th Birthday Kicks off Today and Promises 18 Months of New Experiences & Celebrations

To celebrate Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary from today, 1 October, the resort is welcoming guests to ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ – and is set to launch new experiences, including a two-night experience aboard a Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

The 18-month event beginning on 1 October 2021, ushers in a spectacular array of new attractions, EARidescent décor, nighttime spectaculars and much more.

The epic 50th anniversary celebrations include the following highlights:

New Nighttime Spectacular ‘Harmonious’ at Epcot

One of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney theme park, launches on the 1 October at EPCOT. “Harmonious” takes EPCOT guests on a thrilling journey through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as they’ve never been heard before, inspired and influenced by cultures and people from around the world.

The music plays amid choreographed moving fountains and lights, lasers, fireworks and other pyrotechnics bursting spectacularly above and around World Showcase Lagoon.

New ‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom Park

Debuting today, 1 October, guests are invited to join dreamers like Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog,” Miguel from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco,” Rapunzel from “Tangled” and more as they set out on a journey beyond the ordinary to a magic land filled with adventure, wonder, empowerment and enchantment.

The breathtaking spectacle will feature Disney music, stunning fireworks, enhanced lighting and immersive projection effects that extend for the first time from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

Today, 1 October, EPCOT will officially open an expansion to its France pavilion in World Showcase, the park’s latest example of imagination blending with authenticity to create new stories for guests.

The family-friendly attraction invites guests into the flavourful world of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-winning film “Ratatouille”, feeling as if they have shrunk to the size of Chef Remy and are scurrying through Gusteau’s famous restaurant.

New Space 220 Restaurant

The new restaurant in World Discovery at EPCOT is a culinary experience offering the celestial panorama of a space station, including virtual daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles above the planet’s surface.

Guests board a space elevator for a simulated journey to the Centauri Space Station, where they experience the “height of dining.” Once they arrive, guests enjoy meals and drinks while taking in views that are truly out of this world.

Other highlights include Golden ‘Disney Fab 50 Character Collection’ Sculptures spread throughout the four WDW parks and the illumination of Cinderella Castle.

Guardians of the Galaxy & A Journey Aboard a Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Launching 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

The family-friendly adventure starts in the Galaxarium, a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar.

Guests will learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and guests go on an intergalactic chase through space and time.

The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus guests on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – The inaugural voyage of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort will depart 1 March, 2022.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an experience going beyond anything Disney has created before, inviting guests to become the heroes of their own stories during a two-night adventure where they see, feel and live Star Wars.

They will travel the galaxy in style aboard the glamorous Halcyon starcruiser, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations.

They will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and much more.

New MagicBand+

MagicBand+ – The next-generation MagicBand+ will retain those popular features and add new functionality to unlock experiential moments of magic throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts. After a guest enters a theme park, MagicBand+ will come alive at various times with colour-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition, enhancing the environment’s immersive storytelling. The wearable will allow guests to engage with favourite Disney moments in new ways and discover new interactive experiences.

‘Hey Disney!’ Voice Assistant – Disney is creating its own custom voice assistant using Alexa technology for supported Amazon Echo devices. Called “Hey Disney!”, this voice assistant will work alongside Alexa to respond to vocal prompts, bringing Disney characters and stories to life in magical new ways to make guest stays more convenient, engaging and enjoyable. “Hey Disney!” will begin rolling out in Disney Resort hotel guest rooms across Walt Disney World in 2022 as part of the destination’s 18-month 50th anniversary celebration. Access will be offered as an optional, complimentary feature during guest stays. “Hey Disney!” will make the services Alexa users know and love – weather forecasts, timers, alarms, etc. – magical with the help of popular characters such as Mickey Mouse, Olaf, C-3PO and many more.