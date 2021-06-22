Matt Stroshane, photographer

Walt Disney World to Start 50th Anniversary Celebrations on 1 October

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has announced details of its 50th anniversary celebrations, which will begin on 1 October across its four theme parks and beyond.

The 18-month celebratory event will feature new experiences, centred on Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, which will add to its royal makeover from 2020 with new gold bunting, sparkling golden embellishments and other new enhancements, including a 50th anniversary crest warmly welcoming guests to the join the festivities.

New Night-time Spectacular ‘Disney Enchantment’ to Light Up Magic Kingdom Park

A new night-time spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will help kick off the 50th anniversary festivities when it debuts 1 October at Magic Kingdom Park. Created to launch with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” this evening extravaganza will take guests on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

‘Harmonious’ Reimagines Disney Music at EPCOT

Joining “Disney Enchantment” on 1 October will be “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the largest night-time spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide. It’s a grand, powerful tribute to the unifying power of story and song, embracing new technical magic that incorporates pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting and media in new ways. “Harmonious” will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.

‘Disney KiteTails’ to Take Flight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

New daytime entertainment is stirring at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, as “Disney KiteTails” will come alive several times daily beginning 1 October inside the Discovery River Amphitheater. Performers will fly windcatchers and kites of all shapes and sizes, while out on the water elaborate three-dimensional kites – some stretching to 30 feet long – will depict Disney animal friends, including Simba, Zazu, Baloo and King Louie. These colourful creations will dance through the sky to the beat of favourite Disney songs in an uplifting, vibrant experience for the whole family.

Golden ‘Disney Fab 50’ Sculptures to Appear Across the Theme Parks

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale will be part of a new collection of special golden character sculptures debuting 1 October across the four Walt Disney World theme parks. There will be 50 characters featured in total, and guests will be able to interact with the “Disney Fab 50” in surprising ways as part of the 50th anniversary celebration.

Mickey, Minnie and Friends Will Be Dressed for the Occasion

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n’ Dale will also be dressed in sparkling new looks, custom-made for this special occasion. Highlights of these celebratory designs include beautifully embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle backed by fireworks, as well as a brocade in multi-toned, EARidescent fabric – all punctuated with pops of gold.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Grand Opening Set for 1 October at EPCOT

The grand opening of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be 1 October, inviting guests into the flavourful world of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning “Ratatouille.” In this family-friendly attraction, guests will feel as if they shrink to the size of Chef Remy and scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant. They will discover Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in a newly expanded area of the park’s France pavilion, where the real is made fantastic in a reimagining of Paris inspired by the film.