Walt Disney World Resort Offers Magical Christmas Experiences for the Entire Family

Holiday cheer is already in the air at Walt Disney World Resort.

This yuletide season, guests can celebrate in the merriest way with festive sights, experiences, and jolly new flavours, plus the return of fan-favourite events.

Holiday cheer will fill Magic Kingdom Park as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns for 24 select nights between 8 November 8 and 22 December.

The separately ticketed event will invite guests to an evening of unforgettable merriment.

Mickey Mouse and his pals appear on the Cinderella Castle stage for a Christmas extravaganza – “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.” The show features singers, dancers and surprises all choreographed to nostalgic and modern medleys of holiday music.

Minnie Mouse orchestrates a sparkling nighttime spectacular with dazzling fireworks, castle projections and seasonal songs in “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.”

Santa Claus joins Mickey Mouse and friends in the must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.”

Select Magic Kingdom attractions to get a jolly holiday overlay with Jungle Cruise transforming into Jingle Cruise, and unique holiday makeovers of Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Mad Tea Party.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tickets are limited and can be purchased on the Walt Disney World website with prices ranging from €150 – €200 per person.