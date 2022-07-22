SEARCH
Walt Disney World Announces Magicband+ Launch Date

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Walt Disney World has announced it will launch its new wristband, Magicband+ on 27 July.

This new product promises to enhance guests’ experiences at the theme park and arrives in time to celebrate the destination’s 50th anniversary.

Disney announced MagicBand+ about a year ago and revealed last autumn that it would be coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. There have not been many updates since, especially for Disneyland Resort. However, Walt Disney World reiterated earlier this summer that the wearable was still due to launch in Florida.

The MagicBand+ can do everything a MagicBand can do and more at Walt Disney World. For one, you can scan it to enter the parks or Lightning Lanes. When activated, the MagicBand+ will light up in rainbow colours. Additionally, you can connect your PhotoPass memories, unlock your Walt Disney World Resort hotel room door, and more.

The newest wearable also has great new features, including colour-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition. It also pairs with your smartphone using the My Disney Experience app. 

Here’s everything else that Walt Disney World revealed yesterday about MagicBand+.

