Walt Disney Company Makes Vaccinations Mandatory for All US Employees

The Walt Disney Company has issued a demand that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the US must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

In a statement, the company said that “vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

The new requirement follows from a recent reversal of its mask mandate policy, which was restored at the end of last month following a spike in Covid infections.

Disney also announced that it was in discussions with unionised employees, especially those working in the company’s theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim.

Disney also recently announced that visitors to the Disneyland Paris theme park would have to show proof of a Covid vaccination or a negative test, in accordance with French guidelines.