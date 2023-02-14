Walking Tours Launched by Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau

Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) has announced the debut of ‘Happy Trails’; a series of eight walking Beverly Hills tours.

The Beverly Hills ‘Happy Trails’ maps will guide foodies, history buffs and culture vultures on a personalised journey.

“Beverly Hills continues to shine brightly with new development and the world’s top chefs are continuing to seek out locations in the city,” said Julie Wagner, CEO of the BHCVB.

The list includes:

‘Sweets & Treats’ Trail: This tasty trail takes you to some of the finest chocolates, pastries, cakes and ice cream at Chaumont Bakery & Café, K Chocolatier by Diane Krön, Ladurée, Sprinkles and Flour Shop.

‘Caviar & Bubbly’ Trail: Foodies can explore the finest culinary spots for a decadent day of dining from Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills to Wally’s Beverly Hills.

‘Scene and Be Seen’ Trail: Home to celebrities and a backdrop for feature films and television shows since its inception, this trail features must-visit landmarks, from Edelweiss Chocolates, as seen on I Love Lucy to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, most recognized as the hotel in Pretty Woman.

‘An Artist’s Dream’ Trail: Find artistic, and cultural experiences at every turn, from Beverly Garden Park’s vast collection of public art to the 1920s Hansel and Gretel-inspired Witch’s House.

‘Red Carpet Ready‘ Trail: Home to endless red-carpet events and awards shows, Beverly Hills has long been synonymous with glamour. Book a Japanese treatment at Tomoko Japanese Spa, and pamper at MiniLuxe Beverly Hills and No 275 Salon before shopping for the perfect outfit on Rodeo Drive.