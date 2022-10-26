Wales Facing Opposition on Tourism Tax Plan

Wales’ government is facing increased opposition to its plan to introduce a tax on tourists staying overnight in the country.

Last month, Wales emerged as the latest region to consider introducing a tax on visitors and domestic staycationers.

Edinburgh announced plans, earlier this year, for a similar tax on tourists, saying revenues would be used to improve the overall tourism offering.

However, the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA) has slammed Wales’ tax plan, saying its own survey has delivered a no confidence verdict on the idea.

“This [no confidence] motion was overwhelmingly passed by members of WAVA – the lead body for the attraction industry with over 100 members throughout Wales,” said Ashford Price membership secretary of WAVA.

“I have never in my 45 years of operating in Welsh tourism felt such anger and despair expressed in a meeting by operators at the way tourism is being treated by the present Welsh Government,” he said.

WAVA said that out of nearly 2,000 tourists surveyed, 74% said no when asked would they pay a visitor tax in order to be able to stay in Wales.

The body warned that many tourists will simply boycott Wales as a tourist destination if and when the tax is introduced.

The survey also found there to be a widespread lack of knowledge about the plan amongst holidaymakers, and that most tourists would spend less if taxed for their stay.

WAVA also pointed out that Wales would be effectively pricing itself out of the market, with neighbouring England becoming a more affordable option as a result of the tax.