Waldorf Astoria Opens in Kuwait

Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts opened a new hotel in Kuwait City earlier this month.

Guests visiting the new property will experience traditional brand elements such as the iconic Waldorf Astoria Clock, adapted to reflect Kuwait’s cultural heritage, as well as The Library and Peacock Alley.

Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination, it is located a 15-minute drive away from Kuwait International airport.

The Avenues

The property has several dining options, including the Parisian-influenced Peacock Alley where guests can experience the Waldorf Astoria’s signature Afternoon Tea. Paying homage to the original Waldorf Astoria in New York is the elaborately adorned Peacock Alley restaurant.

Oxio Pool and Lounge are where guests can enjoy lighter fare including salads, sandwiches and homemade gelatos. At night, the venue transforms into Kubbar Poolside Restaurant, named after Kuwait’s Kober Island.

Launching later this year is an expansive 1,260 sqm Waldorf Astoria Spa that offers a Private suite, complete with an arrival lounge, well-appointed bathroom, steam room hammam, spa bath and double treatment zone.

As a destination for business travellers, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait offers meeting and event spaces, including a Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 720 guests and five fully-equipped meeting rooms too.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait is owned by real estate developer Mabanee.