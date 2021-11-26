Vueling starts new service from Cork Airport to Paris Orly

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling is starting a new, twice-weekly scheduled service to Paris Orly from Cork Airport, starting today (26 November) and running twice weekly throughout the winter.

Vueling, part of the IAG Group that owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays.

This follows on from Vueling’s new routes to Paris Orly from Dublin and Belfast.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome a brand-new airline, Vueling, the Spanish low cost carrier and part of the IAG group to Cork as our newest scheduled carrier.

“This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route and will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the South of Ireland,” he added.

Pictured at the inaugural flight from Cork Airport were Captain Manuel Villen, First Officer Ghazi Chehidi and members of crew along with Dorothy Coffey, General Manager, Operations and Facilities, Cork Airport and Yvonne Moynihan, General Counsel and Board Secretary, Vueling.

Pic: Brian Lougheed