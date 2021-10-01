News

Vueling Launches New Routes From Dublin and Cork Airports to Paris Orly

Spanish low-cost carrier, Vueling, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus, is to launch new services from Dublin and Cork airports to Paris Orly airport this winter.

Dublin-Paris

Vueling will operate a daily route from Dublin to Paris from November 2, 2021 making it an ideal city break route in both directions.Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport, Managing Director said: “We are delighted to see Vueling’s route network at Dublin Airport expand further with the addition of a daily service to Paris Orly to complement their existing Barcelona service.

Orly is the nearest Airport to the centre of Paris and this announcement is exciting news for business and tourism interest at both ends of the route as well as those who would to reconnect with family and friends”.

Cork-Paris

Vueling will operate the twice-weekly route from Cork on Mondays and Fridays from November 22, 2021 making it an ideal city break route in both directions.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said: “We are thrilled to welcome a brand-new airline, Vueling, the Spanish low cost carrier and part of the IAG group to Cork as our newest scheduled carrier.

“The new twice weekly service to Paris Orly, the nearest airport to the centre of Paris, will operate on Mondays and Fridays. This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route and will further grow inbound tourism from this key continental market to counties across the South of Ireland.”

Cork Airport is currently undertaking the rebuilding of its main runway over a 10 weeks period, along with the upgrading of the airport’s approach, airfield and ground lighting, runway edge and centreline lighting together with all of its drainage and ducting systems. Cork Airport will reopen on the morning of November 22 following the completion of these works.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

