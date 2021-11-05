Vueling launches first-ever Paris-Orly service from Belfast International Airport

Spanish airline Vueling has launched its first route from Belfast International Airport to Paris Orly.

This follows the announcement earlier this week of a new winter service to Paris Orly from Cork Airport.

The flight was welcomed by Chief Executive of Visit Belfast Gerry Lennon and airport Business Development Director Uel Hoey. The service will operate twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays, on an A321 aircraft and will depart Paris Orly at 17:55 and arrive in Belfast at 18:45.

Gerry Lennon, Visit Belfast, Uel Hoey, Belfast International Airport, Yvonne Moynihan, Vueling and Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland.

Vueling are the first IAG airline to operate regular service to Belfast International Airport since 2001, and marks the first time Northern Ireland is connected to both the two major Paris airports.

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, Belfast International Airport said: “We are thrilled to have Vueling, an IAG member airline, commence services from Belfast International Airport.

“This is a new route and new airline for Belfast International Airport and is a real boost for the local travel industry.”