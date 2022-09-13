Vueling Expands Irish Operations with new Shannon-Paris/Orly Route

Spanish airline Vueling has launched a new route from Shannon Airport to Paris Orly.

The new service will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

Vueling is owned by IAG – which also owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia.

Charlotte Dumesnil, sales director of Vueling said: “We are delighted to expand our Irish operations with our first route from Shannon to Paris Orly, building on our existing Irish connections whilst also offering inbound passengers ease of access to the west coast of Ireland. This new direct route reinforces Vueling’s interest in providing a more flexible and varied proposition for travellers based in Ireland.”

Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD said: “I am delighted to be here today at Shannon Airport for Vueling’s inaugural flight from Shannon. A connection to Paris Orly not only provides significant opportunities for the people within this region, but also for inbound traffic from Paris – further boosting tourism connections between the mid-west of Ireland and Paris.”