Vueling debuts Dublin to Paris Orly service

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling, part of the IAG group that owns Aer Lingus, will operate a new daily service between Dublin and Paris Orly. The new service started today (2 November) and will run until late March 2022 with daily return flights.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison said he was delighted to welcome Vueling’s daily Paris Orly route: “Paris is a vibrant, beautiful city steeped with history and culture. Orly is the nearest Airport to the centre of Paris and this announcement is exciting news for business and tourism interest at both ends of the route, as well as family and friends seeking to reconnect after a long time apart”.

Vueling General Counsel & Board Secretary, Yvonne Moynihan, said she was very happy to see the new route commence: “I am thrilled to take the inaugural flight to Dublin from Paris Orly with Vueling, linking two of Europe’s most exciting cities.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, it’s great to be part of the revitalisation of tourism in Ireland, and Vueling’s proposition will enhance travel options for both Irish and French customers. We are committed to offering our customers great customer service and value fares.”

Dublin Airport will serve 123 destinations worldwide with 35 airline partners this winter season, as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the devastating impact on the aviation sector due to COVID-19.