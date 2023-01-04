Voting Extended for ITAA’s Irish Travel Industry Awards

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced that voting in its Irish Travel Industry Awards has been extended to January 6 (this coming Friday).

The awards take place on January 26 at the Mansion House, Dublin.

Last month, the ITAA announced the opening of voting and unveiled MSC Cruises as the headline sponsor for this year’s event – the first time the awards have been held since 2020.

Speaking last month at the launch, Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, commented: “We are really looking forward to the awards. We haven’t had the opportunity to honour the hard work done by ITAA members and suppliers to keep the industry afloat during the pandemic. It is important that our appreciation is shown and nominees are valued. We have missed the awards; they are a highlight in the industry’s calendar for travel agents and suppliers alike.”

As announced last month, the voting categories are:

SUPPLIER AWARDS

Excellence in Air Travel Category – Sponsored by Dublin Airport

Airline of the Year – Ireland to Europe

Airline of the Year – Ireland Direct to North America

Airline of the Year – Best Long-Haul Airline originating from Ireland

Airline of the Year – Best Business Class

Excellence in Cruise Category – Sponsored by German National Tourist Office

Mainstream Cruise Line of the Year

Premium Cruise Line of the Year

Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line of the Year

River Cruise Line of the Year

Tour Operator Award Category – Sponsored by Hertz

European Tour Operator of the Year

Long-haul Tour Operator of the Year

Ski Tour Operator of the Year

Best Irish Owned Operator of the Year

Industry Service Provider Category

Technology Provider of the Year

Car Hire Provider of the Year

Travel Insurance Provider of the Year

Tourist Board of the Year

Accommodation Provider of the Year

Destinations Category

Best Winter Destination

Best Summer Destination

Best Worldwide City Destination

Best Worldwide Theme Park

Excellence in Trade Relations

Cruise Trade Team of the Year

Airline Trade Team of the Year

Travel Trade Team of the Year

ITAA MEMBER AWARDS CATEGORY – Sponsored by Shannon Airport

Travel Agency of the Year (less than10 employees)

Travel Agency of the Year (more than10 employees)

Corporate Travel Agency of the Year

ITAA PEOPLE AWARDS CATEGORY

A Rising Star Award

A Shining Star award

Behind the scenes Champion – accounts/marketing/admin

SPECIAL AWARDS

Contribution to Travel Industry Award/Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Cork Airport