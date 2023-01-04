Voting Extended for ITAA’s Irish Travel Industry Awards

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced that voting in its Irish Travel Industry Awards has been extended to January 6 (this coming Friday).
The awards take place on January 26 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Last month, the ITAA announced the opening of voting and unveiled MSC Cruises as the headline sponsor for this year’s event – the first time the awards have been held since 2020.
Speaking last month at the launch, Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, commented: “We are really looking forward to the awards. We haven’t had the opportunity to honour the hard work done by ITAA members and suppliers to keep the industry afloat during the pandemic. It is important that our appreciation is shown and nominees are valued. We have missed the awards; they are a highlight in the industry’s calendar for travel agents and suppliers alike.”
As announced last month, the voting categories are:
SUPPLIER AWARDS
Excellence in Air Travel Category – Sponsored by Dublin Airport
Airline of the Year – Ireland to Europe
Airline of the Year – Ireland Direct to North America
Airline of the Year – Best Long-Haul Airline originating from Ireland
Airline of the Year – Best Business Class
Excellence in Cruise Category – Sponsored by German National Tourist Office
Mainstream Cruise Line of the Year
Premium Cruise Line of the Year
Ultra-Luxury Cruise Line of the Year
River Cruise Line of the Year
Tour Operator Award Category – Sponsored by Hertz
European Tour Operator of the Year
Long-haul Tour Operator of the Year
Ski Tour Operator of the Year
Best Irish Owned Operator of the Year
Industry Service Provider Category
Technology Provider of the Year
Car Hire Provider of the Year
Travel Insurance Provider of the Year
Tourist Board of the Year
Accommodation Provider of the Year
Destinations Category
Best Winter Destination
Best Summer Destination
Best Worldwide City Destination
Best Worldwide Theme Park
Excellence in Trade Relations
Cruise Trade Team of the Year
Airline Trade Team of the Year
Travel Trade Team of the Year
ITAA MEMBER AWARDS CATEGORY – Sponsored by Shannon Airport
Travel Agency of the Year (less than10 employees)
Travel Agency of the Year (more than10 employees)
Corporate Travel Agency of the Year
ITAA PEOPLE AWARDS CATEGORY
A Rising Star Award
A Shining Star award
Behind the scenes Champion – accounts/marketing/admin
SPECIAL AWARDS
Contribution to Travel Industry Award/Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Cork Airport