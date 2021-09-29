Volcano Emergency Operation on La Palma to Continue ‘With Same Intensity’ As Long As Eruption Lasts

The Canarian Minister responsible for the region’s Volcano Emergencies Plan (PEVOLCA), Julio Pérez, has stated that the current operation to ensure the safety of the population of La Palma will continue for as long as the eruption lasts.

A red alert remains in force, and in the Tazacorte districts, near the coast – which have been affected by heavy ash fall – the public have been advised to remain indoors.

“We are working as one administration in this crisis” said Pérez, after chairing Monday’s (28 September) meetings of the Scientific and Steering Committees. Canarian president, Ángel Víctor Torres, took part in the meeting via video link.

Approximately 200 people evacuated last Friday had been allowed to return to their houses in Tajuya, Tacande de Arriba and Tacande de Abajo yesterday, and the 5600 evacuated on the first day remain out of their homes as a precaution.

La Palma, Not Las Palmas

Another unfortunate consequence of the eruption on La Palma is that some holidaymakers – and even some media outlets – have confused the island of La Palma with the town of Las Palmas on Gran Canaria, some 400km to the east.

In some reports on the crisis, pictures of La Canteras beach were used, even though it’s in Las Palmas and not La Palma.

The confusion extends to some holidaymakers too. Travel2Ireland editor Joan Scales’ mother spent two weeks at the Greenfield Hotel in Las Palmas, where a frustrated general manager told her that they’d had “lots of cancellations” because people were mistaking La Palma with Las Palmas.

