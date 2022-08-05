Volcano Close to Reykjavik Erupts

As reported here by ITTN’s Jack Goddard on Tuesday, all airlines that fly in and out of Iceland had been put on notice as a potential volcanic eruption was imminent.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted yesterday after a small fissure was reported by the Foreign Office on Wednesday. The volcano is close to Iceland’s capital Reykjavik and just 20 miles from the country’s main airport, Keflavik, but so far flights have not been disrupted.

“As of now, the eruption poses no threat to infrastructure or inhabitants in the area, as the lava flow seems to be coming from the site of the previous eruption in 2021. Keflavik International Airport is open and incoming flights are about to get a truly spectacular view!” Icelandic airline PLAY said in a statement yesterday.

The volcanic eruption happened just eight months after a previous eruption ended.

“There is no direct threat to populated areas. You are advised to avoid the area while the Civil Protection Agency assesses the situation and not to try to visit the site,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

You can watch the amazing scenes here: