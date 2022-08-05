SEARCH
News

Volcano Close to Reykjavik Erupts

By Emer Roche
As reported here by ITTN’s Jack Goddard on Tuesday, all airlines that fly in and out of Iceland had been put on notice as a potential volcanic eruption was imminent.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted yesterday after a small fissure was reported by the Foreign Office on Wednesday. The volcano is close to Iceland’s capital Reykjavik and just 20 miles from the country’s main airport, Keflavik, but so far flights have not been disrupted.

“As of now, the eruption poses no threat to infrastructure or inhabitants in the area, as the lava flow seems to be coming from the site of the previous eruption in 2021. Keflavik International Airport is open and incoming flights are about to get a truly spectacular view!” Icelandic airline PLAY said in a statement yesterday.

The volcanic eruption happened just eight months after a previous eruption ended.

“There is no direct threat to populated areas. You are advised to avoid the area while the Civil Protection Agency assesses the situation and not to try to visit the site,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

You can watch the amazing scenes here:

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
