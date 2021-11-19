Visit USA Thanksgiving Trade Night

Yesterday evening ITTN’s Sharon and Allie attended the Visit USA Thanksgiving Trade at the Radisson Blu, Golden Lane. It was a fun evening with networking, trade presentations, great music and USA inspired food.

This year marked the 400th anniversary of the very first Thanksgiving. It was great to hear from the suppliers on what’s going on in the United States as they prepare for people to return to the amazing country. The airlines gave us updates on new routes and schedules for 2022.

The suppliers at the event included:

Louisiana

Visit California

Hertz

Aer Lingus

British Airlines

United Airlines

Delta

KLM

Air France

Bradley International Airport Colorado

Discover South England

Deep South USA

Arkansas

Experience Kissammee

Kennedy Space Centre

Visit Denver

Philadelphia

NYC & Company

Pure Michigan Rock and Mountaineer

Travel Oklahoma

Universal Orlando Resort

Utah

Visit Tampa Bay

Tennessee

Daytona Beach

Visit Central Florida

































There was also a competition with fabulous prizes at the Thanksgiving Trade Night. The top prize included a trip to the place where it all started, New England.

The prize includes:

2 Aer Lingus economy return tickets Dublin-Boston

2 nights accommodation at Yotel Boston Seaport

1-night accommodation at the Simsbury Inn, Simsbury, Connecticut

1-night accommodation at The Spa at Norwich Inn, Norwich, Connecticut

1-night accommodation at the Christmas Farm Inn, Jackson, New Hampshire

Thank you to the Visit USA Committee Ireland for an amazing evening!