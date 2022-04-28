Visit USA Roadshows Welcomed American Friends Back to Ireland at Sunny Events

Senior Managers and Product Developers within the industry were in attendance at this year’s Visit USA Roadshows which took place in the Hayfield Manor in Cork on Tuesday and the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin, yesterday. The sun was shining down as Visit USA welcomed their American friends back to Ireland.

Gathering at Visit USA Roadshow

Key updates and insights were an integral part of the presentations. Tony Lane, Executive Director of the Visit USA Committee Ireland opened the floor, he then passed to Paul Manning of Hertz, Gary Fletcher of Pure Michigan, Fenella Tobey of Florida Keys and Key West, Philip Britton of Kennedy Space Center, Mandy McGlade of Utah, Zeeshan Rashid of the Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel.