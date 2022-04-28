SEARCH
HomeNewsVisit USA Roadshows Welcomed American Friends Back to Ireland at Sunny Events
News

Visit USA Roadshows Welcomed American Friends Back to Ireland at Sunny Events

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
13

Senior Managers and Product Developers within the industry were in attendance at this year’s Visit USA Roadshows which took place in the Hayfield Manor in Cork on Tuesday and the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin, yesterday. The sun was shining down as Visit USA welcomed their American friends back to Ireland.  

Gathering at Visit USA Roadshow

Key updates and insights were an integral part of the presentations. Tony Lane, Executive Director of the Visit USA Committee Ireland opened the floor, he then passed to Paul Manning of Hertz, Gary Fletcher of Pure Michigan, Fenella Tobey of Florida Keys and Key West, Philip Britton of Kennedy Space Center, Mandy McGlade of Utah, Zeeshan Rashid of the Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articlePlay Takes Off on Inaugural Dublin to Reykjavik Flight
Next articleTourism Ireland Leads Sales Mission to the United States

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie