Visit USA roadshows to take place in April

Visit USA Committee Ireland Roadshows will take place in April 2022.

Tony Lane shares the positive news that the Visit USA Committee Ireland are hosting roadshow luncheons in April this year.

26th April 2022 – Hayfield Manor Hotel, Cork

27th April 2022 – Iveagh Garden Hotel, Dublin.

The Visit USA Committee Ireland is delighted to host roadshow luncheons for senior managers and product developers this April. This year sponsors include Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Florida Keys & Key West, Pure Michigan, Visit Utah and Hertz.

Visit USA Committee Ireland, Chairperson, Jenny Rafter said: ‘The Visit USA Roadshows are a great opportunity for senior representatives from Ireland’s travel trade to connect with US destinations, attractions and other key suppliers’.

For more information, please contact [email protected]