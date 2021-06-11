Visit the Island of Nevis (But Only For Ten Minutes)

If you’re sick of the sight of your own four walls, and ready to find yourself blissed out on the sands of a Caribbean beach, we may have the answer. There’s a way to transport yourself to the paradise island of Nevis right now, without even having to leave your desk. The Nevis Tourism Authority has created a ten minute meditation track, complete with blissful sounds of ocean waves, rippling breeze and tropical birdsong, all designed to make you feel like you’re lying on the shores of a white sand beach.

The launch of the meditation track continues the island’s focus on being a superior destination for health and wellness. Nevis has recently launched its wellness programme and supporting campaign, which highlights the vast wellness activities that visitors can enjoy while on the island, including spa experiences, healthy and fresh local produce, yoga and meditation sessions, guided hikes, and a trip to soak in the thermal baths.

“The past year has been a challenging one for many and on this island, we are aware that we are so very privileged to have access to natural sounds that individuals often pay to download and listen to,” says Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority. “We are delighted to be able to offer the gift of meditation, transporting people away mentally, when it’s currently not physically possible to get away.”